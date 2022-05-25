Suspect arrested after chase, collision in White Center

King County deputies arrested a man sought in a case out of SeaTac following a collision and chase on Tuesday night in White Center.

Sgt. Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pursued the suspect, who crashed into another vehicle at Southwest 104th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest.

A man and his wife suffered injuries in the collision. One person was taken to Harborview Medical Center and the other was taken to St. Anne Hospital in Burien, authorities said.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Meyer said the suspect kept driving despite crashing into the couple but was caught four blocks later at Southwest 100th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest.

Meyer did not say what the man was wanted for except that deputies were originally called to follow up on a potential abduction case.

