Suspect arrested for chokehold killing in San Bernardino County

A suspect was arrested after a chokehold killing allegedly left a San Bernardino County man dead on New Year’s Day.

The suspect was identified as William Durst, 54, from Santa Monica, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a home on the 55800 block of Montara Road in Landers at 11 a.m.

Inside the home, the victim, Jeffrey Cull, 71, was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned Durst had arrived at the victim’s home and allegedly tried to force the victim to leave.

When the victim refused to cooperate, an argument ensued.

Durst sprayed the victim with bear spray before placing him in a chokehold, authorities said. The victim lost consciousness and died from his injury.

Durst was arrested and booked for murder at the Morongo Basin jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Shawn Thurman at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at wetip.com.

