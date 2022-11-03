Suspect arrested in city's latest murder

Officers of the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit arrested Sidney Donnell Garcia, 28, about 11 a.m. Thursday at the Econo Lodge Motel at 1700 Seymour Hwy. Garcia is a suspect in the city's latest murder investigation.

Michael Dewayne Allen, was found shot to death in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Welch Street on Oct. 27. A second man at the scene had been wounded. The shooter fled the scene. Police issued a wanted notice for Garcia and warned he might be armed and dangerous.

In addition to murder, Garcia faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a felon. The Welch Street shooting was one of 18 homicides Wichita Falls has recorded this year with almost two months left in 2022.

