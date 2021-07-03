Suspect arrested after Cloquet shootings May 17

Jul. 3—Authorities arrested the main suspect allegedly involved in two Cloquet shootings May 17.

Nicholas Joseph Ammesmaki, 26, was arrested on an unrelated charge Thursday, according to a news release from the Cloquet Police Department. He is being held at the Northwest Regional Correction Center in Crookston.

Both of the May 17 shootings took place in Cloquet residences. The first reportedly occurred at 2227 Scotty Drive. No one was injured.

Shortly after, police received a report of a second shooting at 873 Ozhigaw Road, where a 27-year-old Cloquet man had a gunshot wound in the leg. He was transported to Essentia Health in Duluth.

Ammesmaki's whereabouts were unknown following the shootings.