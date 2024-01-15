A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection with a death in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called at 5:51 p.m. Sunday to the 83-000 block of Avenue 48 at Jackson Street, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Deirdre Vickers.

The deputies found the victim on the ground with significant injuries and the person was pronounced dead at the scene, Vickers said. The suspect fled the area but deputies were able to locate and arrest the suspect, she said.

The ages and genders of the victim and suspect and other details about the killing were not released.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Suspect arrested in Coachella death on Sunday