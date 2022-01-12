Suspect arrested in Colony Woods shooting in Aiken

Jan. 11—The suspect in a November shooting at Colony Woods Apartments was arrested Sunday at the Sprint gas station on Laurens Street in Aiken.

Gerald Christopher Bryant Jr., 29, of North Augusta, is charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, two counts of first-degree assault and battery, breach of peace and two counts of malicious injury to personal property.

On Nov. 28, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to Colony Woods Apartments on Laurens Street in reference to multiple shots fired.

One victim told police he heard between four and five gunshots, one of which shattered his car's back window, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Another victim told police her car was damaged by and a bullet entered her living room.

″[The victim] stated her two children were within the home when the shooting occurred," according to police. "The bullet entered the residence through the window, went through the curtains, and landed on the floor within the living room."

Officers observed several "skip" marks on the ground from stray bullets and a total of seven 9mm bullet casings were found near the apartments, according to the report.

The incident was not listed as gang related in the report.

The apartment complex property owner provided surveillance footage to police, leading to the suspect's identification.

On Jan. 9, officers spotted the suspect at the Sprint gas station on Laurens Street and arrested him.

Bryant was transported to the Aiken County detention center for booking.