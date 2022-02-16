Suspect arrested in commercial burglaries reported at two Merced restaurants, police say

A Modesto man has been taken into custody for allegedly committing burglaries at Turmeric Indian Cuisine and Black Bear Diner in Merced.

Steven Russell Carson, 31, was booked recently into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin by Livermore police.

Merced Police Detective Edwin Arias was contacted by Livermore police, who said Carson was in their custody.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Black Bear Diner at 1435 V Street at about 4:22 a.m. Feb. 9. The officers found the back door of the business had been pried open and no suspects were located. Police said an undisclosed amount of money was reported stolen, according to a news release.

Video surveillance of the incident showed a suspect pull up to the business in a white Ford Mustang convertible. The suspect then broke into the business, stole money and fled in the vehicle, according to the release.

Police said later that day a similar incident was reported to have occurred at Turmeric Indian Cuisine in the 700 block of East Yosemite Avenue. Authorities said Officer Tim Farmer located surveillance video from surrounding businesses and it was determined the suspect who broke in and stole money from Turmeric Indian Cuisine was the same suspect from the Black Bear Diner burglary.

According to police, the vehicle Carson was observed driving in the incidents had been reported stolen. The vehicle was equipped GPS, which police said linked Carson to crime scenes. According to the release, Carson was also found to be in possession of a receipt from Black Bear Diner as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said Carson will be transported to the Merced County Jail once he is released from Santa Rita Jail custody.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crimes is asked to contact Det. Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported online through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted to police by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.