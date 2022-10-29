Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 Delphi murders: report

Nearly six years after friends Libby German and Abby Williams were killed on an Indiana hiking trail, police finally have a suspect in custody.

Richard Allen was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday, multiple law enforcement sources told FOX59. While authorities have not yet confirmed his arrest, they said in a press release they would announce an update on the case Monday morning.

German’s sister Kelsi tweeted Friday, “Just know how grateful I am for all of you.”

“No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office,” she added. “Today is the day.”

The bodies of both girls were discovered near the Monon High Bridge Trail, which is part of the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, a day after Abigail’s older sister dropped them off in the area on Feb. 13, 2017 around 1:35 p.m.

Less than an hour later, Libby shared a photo of Abby strolling across a bridge.

It was the last time anyone heard from them.

In the years since, authorities have investigated thousands of tips, but to no avail.

Days after the disappearance, police released a grainy image of the suspect, who they said was on the trail the day the girls went missing. Two years later, they provided the public with a brief video clip — footage recovered from Libby’s phone — featuring a grainy image of the suspect walking along the bridge near where the pair was last seen.

Authorities also shared a recording of the potential suspect’s voice, also found on Libby’s phone.

“Guys ... down the hill,” he said in the short clip.

A new suspect sketch was also released in 2019. Officials said it was based on a witness statement.