Suspect Arrested In Connection With Culver City Mall Shooting

CULVER CITY, CA — A man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a gun in the air during a dispute at a mall parking lot in Culver City, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot at Westfield Culver City Saturday about 1:20 p.m., according to the Culver City Police Department. No one was injured.

Officers arrived and detained the suspect without incident, police said.

During the investigation, officers found a loaded handgun in the suspect's waistband and recovered three other handguns and a sawed-off shotgun in the suspect's vehicle.

He was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The suspect's name was not immediately released. It's unclear what caused the dispute.

Anyone with any information can contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.



SEE MORE:

This article originally appeared on the Culver City Patch