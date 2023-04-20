Suspect arrested in connection to deadly 2022 shooting at Ohio Statehouse

A person is in jail nearly a year after a deadly shooting on the Ohio Statehouse lawn.

A 17-year-old was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with help from the United States Marshal Service and Columbus Division of Police, according to a media release.

Officers from the Columbus Division of Police responded to the statehouse just after 10 p.m. on May 29, 2022, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Police found the male victim, identified as 16-year-old Broderick Harper, outside of the Statehouse on the Broad Street side.

Police identify 16 year old killed in Ohio Statehouse lawn shooting; Surveillance footage released

Officers attempted to resuscitate Harper but were unable to. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance shows four people on scooters pulling up to the front of the statehouse and coming to a stop.

The moment Harper was shot has been cut from the video.

The video shows Harper falling backward, as the three other people run in different directions.

The suspect is being held on charges at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center