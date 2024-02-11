Suspect arrested in connection with December shooting that killed 1, seriously injured another

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a late December shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

We first brought you the story on December 27, 2023, after officers were called to a shooting on Long Talon Way. At the scene, police found two people with gunshot wounds. MEDIC pronounced one dead at the scene; the other victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later identified the victim who died as 17-year-old Murahnee Johnson.

On Friday, members of the CMPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) arrested and charged Shawn Taliesin Davis Jr. and charged him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of shooting into an occupied property.

Davis is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say the investigation into this case is still open and ongoing.

