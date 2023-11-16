Suspect arrested in connection to DOCO homicide, police say

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing that took place just outside of the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night.

According to police, 23-year-old Malik Wilson of Sacramento was arrested on Wednesday evening for homicide-related charges.

Fatal stabbing in downtown Sacramento ahead of concert night

During their investigation, police discovered that “information on the scene” indicates that the suspect and the victim, a 22-year-old, were unhoused and knew each other.

On Tuesday night, officers responded to the 400 block of K Street, which is across from the Golden 1 Center, for reports of a stabbing.

Officers had responded to the area after receiving a call about the stabbing, which happened about two hours before a concert began at the downtown Sacramento venue.

