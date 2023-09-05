Suspect arrested in connection with downtown stabbing death near Wall Street and Railroad Avenue

Sep. 4—Spokane police on Saturday arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder after a body was found downtown on Aug. 27.

Police arrested 46-year-old Steven P. White, suspected of killing 44-year-old Shan Anderson. Patrol officers found Anderson's body near Wall Street and Railroad Avenue on Aug. 27 with apparent traumatic injuries, later identified by the medical examiner as more than a dozen stab wounds.

Detectives recovered video footage of the incident that showed a "seemingly unprovoked assault." Anderson is seen in the footage lying down, possibly sleeping, when a man approached him and stabbed him multiple times.

Police arrested White near Howard Street and Sprague Avenue. He had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with community custody requirements issued by the Department of Corrections.

White has been convicted 24 times for other crimes, including residential burglary, riot with a deadly weapon, assault, robbery and theft.

