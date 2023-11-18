Suspect arrested in connection with elderly woman’s murder in Huntington Beach

Authorities have announced that an arrest has been made in connection with the death of an elderly woman in Huntington Beach.

According to a release from the Huntington Beach Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 6000 block of Tyndall Drive around 4:20 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers contacted an adult woman at the residence upon arrival and once they made entry into the home, a they discovered a deceased elderly woman, authorities said.

“The preliminary investigation indicated the adult female and elderly female were known to each other,” HBPD said.

The suspect was identified as Christine Lamphier, 48, of Huntington Beach. She was arrested and booked on one count of murder.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntington Beach Crimes Against Persons Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at 714-878-5640.

Anonymous information can be submitted to O.C. Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-847-6227.

