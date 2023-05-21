Suspect arrested in connection with fatal March shooting in Atwater, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Atwater, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Aryas Simpson of Atwater, was arrested Sunday by the Merced Police Department, according to an Atwater Police Department news release.

According to authorities, an investigation into the March 11 shooting of Kamare Bailey led Atwater police to identify Simpson as a suspect in the homicide.

Atwater officers responded to Green Sands Avenue and Comrose Street just after 7 a.m. that day for a report of a traffic collision. Officer found a single vehicle in the intersection and Bailey in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

The homicide was the first in the city this year.

Authorities said Simpson was booked into Merced County Jail on a warrant for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum or Detective Vargas.