Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Avondale

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 12 Avondale homicide.

Redeemed Hardy, 57, was arrested Monday in the shooting that killed 45-year-old Damien Bonner, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

Bonner was dead when he was found with gunshot wounds on Reading Road.

Gunshots were reported in the area around 10 p.m. that night.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating.

Call 513-352-3542 if you have information.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

