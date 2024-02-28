Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 51-year-old victim at Cedar Glen

Patrol cars parked outside the South Bend Police Department on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — South Bend police have arrested a suspect in suspicion of a January homicide at Cedar Glen Apartments.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, SBPD arrived to the 400 block of South 26th Street, where they found 51-year-old Dennis Cunningham suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

This was the only fatal homicide in Jan. 2024, according to the police department's January crime statistics.

South Bend Police Department's January 2024 Crime Statistics show a murder on 26th Street.

Following an investigation and evidence processed by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, 56-year-old Anthony Perry was identified as a suspect, said the South Bend Police Department in a press release.

Perry was taken into custody on Feb. 23 and was charged with Reckless Homicide for his role in Cunningham's death by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office. A charge for Firearm Enhancement was added as well. He is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

