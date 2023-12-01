Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Macon convenience store

A suspect was arrested Friday afternoon on a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store in August on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.

Keenan Devonte Andrews, 27, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Unit at about 2 p.m. from a residence in the 1500 block of Williamson Road.

Andrews was wanted in connection with the death of 34-year-old Jerry Lewis Burke of Macon. He was also wanted in Bibb County on several other warrants including violating probation, robbery, simple battery and multiple counts of cruelty to children.

Deputies responded to a Circle K located at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue regarding a person who had been shot. Deputies arrived at 2:19 p.m. Aug. 30 and found Burke unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone. No one else was injured in the incident.

Andrews was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is being held without bond.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.