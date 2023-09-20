Suspect arrested in connection with French Bulldog theft

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they have someone in custody for the theft of a French Bulldog stolen from its home.

Police say a juvenile has been arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy in relation to this case.

Two other unknown suspects are still at large.

Police said they broke into a home in northeast Charlotte, held a woman at gunpoint, and took the dog.

There’s no word if the dog has been found at the time this article was published.

