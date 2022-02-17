Suspect arrested in connection with Haltom City drive-by shooting that injured young child

An adult suspect was in custody Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Haltom City that left a child wounded, Haltom City police said.

The suspect was arrested late Wednesday.

Haltom City police said the suspect, who they did not identify, was involved in the Wednesday afternoon shooting where a gunman opened fire and struck several vehicles and a home in Haltom City.

Authorities said the name of the suspect will be released once the person has been arraigned.

Shortly after 3 p.m. the Haltom City Police Department responded to the 3500 block of Eastridge Drive after receiving a call about gunfire in the area, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found several vehicles and a house had been struck by bullets in an apparent drive-by shooting. A child inside the residence was injured by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital, police said.

The child underwent surgery Wednesday, but a condition was not available on Thursday.

Police did not provide the age of the child but said that she is “a little girl,” KTVT-TV reported.

A neighbor told the Star-Telegram that the victim was a young girl, about 4 years old, who was able to walk from the house to the ambulance.

The neighbor heard several shots and saw a pickup truck speeding away afterward.