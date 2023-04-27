Suspect arrested in connection to a homicide in 2021, CCSO says

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of a shooting suspect in connection with a 2021 homicide.

On Feb. 2, 2021, deputies responded to the intersection of Southeast Lochlynn Terrace and Southeast Putnam Street involving a shooting.

When officers arrived the found two 17 year olds that have been show.

One of the teens, Dionne Leslie, died from their injuries.

Investigation has been on-going since then and as a result, Brandon Hopkins, 18, of Lake City has been charged with homicide in Leslie’s death.

Hopkins was already in custody at the Columbia County Detention Facility on un-related charges. He was booked for the charges related to this case on April 26, 2023.

