Suspect arrested in connection with indecent exposure reported in Groton

Jun. 3—GROTON — After receiving complaints about a man exposing himself on Gungywamp Road around Briar Hill Road, police arrested the suspect Thursday and charged him with public indecency.

Christian Lolley, 23, of 163 Burningtree Drive also was charged with second-degree breach of peace, according to a news release from the Town of Groton Police Department. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

On Wednesday, police posted on Facebook they responded to several calls about a man exposing himself, and were looking for a "tan, white male wearing green and brown military fatigues" who is "approximately 5'6"-6'0, average build, with shoulder length brown hair but shaved on the sides."

Police said on Thursday about 9 a.m., an officer familiar with the case was patrolling the area when he saw a man fitting the subject's description, and police said the officer "observed the subject acting suspiciously."

A person approached officers to disclose another incident, which occurred shortly before Lolley was located, police said. The patrol officer and Criminal Investigation Division developed probable cause to arrest Lolley.

Police said the case remains under investigation and they have no more information to release at this time.

