Suspect arrested in connection with June shooting homicide in Merced, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a June homicide in Merced, according to authorities.

Daniel Valencia-Pulido, 24, of Merced was arrested Tuesday by a task force that included U.S. Marshals, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Valencia-Pulido was located in the 1300 block of East Gerrard Avenue and taken into custody about 12:18 p.m., according to Lt. Emily Foster. He was turned over to Police Department detectives and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, discharge of a firearm and participation in criminal street gang activity, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of a $2.35 million bond.

Valencia-Pulido was identified as a suspect in the June 16, 2021, shooting death of Betty Ann Choates, 22, of Seaside. According to Foster, video surveillance and an extensive investigation led detectives to identify him as a suspect.

Five months ago, officers responded to the call of shots fired at 9:27 p.m. in the 900 block of D Street and located Choates suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. She was flown to a Modesto-area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

