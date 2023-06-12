Suspect arrested in connection to Los Banos shooting death, police say

A suspect has been arrested and accused of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in Los Banos, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as Jay Romero, 28, was arrested Friday and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of murder, according to jail records.

At about 2:35 p.m. Friday, Los Banos Police officers went to Tanner Road and Pacheco Boulevard in response to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Peter Robert Noriega Jr., 36, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Officers attempted to render medical aid to Noriega Jr., who was transported to Memorial Hospital in Los Banos. He died there of his injuries, according to police.

During an investigation into the shooting, detectives identified Romero, of Los Banos, as a suspect in the case, according to the release. Authorities said they believe Romero and Noriega Jr. were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting.

Romero was located in Merced shortly after 9:30 p.m.. With assistance from the Merced Police Department, Los Banos Police detectives arrested Romero and booked him into jail. According to police, the shooting death is the first in the city in 2023.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Stephen O’Day at 209-827-2554. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Los Banos Police Department by calling 209-827-2545, and anonymous tips can be submitted online through the Los Banos Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website or by phone at 1-855-725-2420.