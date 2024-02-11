Suspect arrested in connection with Los Banos shooting that injured man, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded a man Wednesday in Los Banos.

According to the Los Banos Police Department, 24-year-old Joseph Parraz of Los Banos, was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted murder Saturday. Police said officers responded around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of East Pacheco Boulevard. The arriving officers located a man inside a Chevron Gas station with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to police, detectives identified Parraz as a suspect after learning he was involved in a verbal dispute with the victim prior to the shooting, which occurred in an alleyway of East Pacheco.

Officers tracked the suspect to a residence in the 1800 block of Lane Court and set up surveillance, according to a Los Banos Police department news release. After authorities confirmed Parraz was inside the home, officers took him into custody when he left the residence in a vehicle.

Police said detectives and gang officers served a search warrant at the Lane Court residence as well as at a home in the 2300 block of North Rockcreek Drive. Authorities said they located evidence tying Parraz to the shooting.

During a search of the North Rockcreek Drive residence, detectives reportedly found multiple firearms including an assault weapon and drugs for sale. Christopher Torres, 31, a resident of the home, was arrested on suspicion of felony drug and weapons violations, according to police.

Authorities said the victim is recovering from his injuries and was last known to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Los Banos Police Detective O’Day at 209-827-2554 or Detective Neal at 209-827-2520.