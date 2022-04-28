Suspect arrested in connection with man’s body found wrapped in tarp

Tacoma police said a 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide in which a body was found wrapped in a tarp in early January.

The man was booked into jail for investigation of murder.

At around 3:32 a.m. on Jan. 6, someone called 911 after a body was found wrapped in a tarp in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.

Firefighters first arrived at the scene and found a man dead and then requested Tacoma police.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as Jeremy Tomlinson, 30, and said he died from gunshot wounds to his face and thigh.

The investigation remains ongoing.

