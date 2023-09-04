Suspect arrested in connection with Merced County shooting death, authorities say

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Merced County, according to authorities.

Gerardo Jimenez Beltran, 18, was booked into the Merced County Jail Sunday on suspicion of felony voluntary manslaughter and possession of undetectable firearm, according to jail records. Beltran remains in custody in lieu of $300,000 bond.

At about 10:44 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Lingard Road near Kahlon Road southeast of Merced. The arriving deputies located a deceased woman and several firearms inside a residence, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim has not been released pending identification and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. According to authorities, tips can remain anonymous.