Maricopa County Sheriff's Office marked vehicle.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with a stabbing that occurred at a Fry's supermarket in Mesa last week, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Police identified Henry Mcleod, 37, as the suspect after officers saw surveillance video from the store and spoke with the man who was stabbed. Mcleod, a contract employee of the store, admitted to stabbing the man after he felt "disrespected," police said.

After 4 a.m. on Nov. 23, deputies were dispatched to a reported stabbing at a Fry's on South Ellsworth Road in Mesa, according to MCSO. Upon arrival, they discovered a fight had occurred between two adults, resulting in one man who was a store employee being stabbed.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies performed first aid on the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Mcleod fled before deputies arrived on scene.

Maricopa County detectives located Mcleod and took him into custody without incident. He faces three counts of aggravated assault.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspect arrested in connection with Mesa Fry's stabbing