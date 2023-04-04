Suspect arrested in connection to months long murder investigation in Roxbury

The suspect in connection to an ongoing murder investigation out of Roxbury was arrested on Monday, officials announced.

The Boston Police Department Fugitive Unit arrested a 17-year-old man in East Boston in connection to the September shooting death of 26-year-old Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez.

At the time of the suspect’s arrest he was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court on charges of Delinquent to Wit: unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

In the early evening of September 29, 2022, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. Officers located Moreta-Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital hours later.

This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

