Suspect arrested in connection with Noah Clare kidnapping case

A suspect was arrested last week in connection with the Noah Clare kidnapping case.

Noah Clare, the 3-year-old boy from Gallatin, was found safe near San Clemente, California, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials previously reported.

TBI officials issued an Amber Alert for him on Nov. 16.

Noah's mother reported him missing on Nov. 7 after the boy's father, Jacob Clare, didn't return him at the end of a scheduled visitation, according to TBI.

35-year-old Jacob Clare has been taken into custody, TBI officials reported.

Now, the Gallatin Police Department has arrested Noah's mother, Marisa Henson, in connection with the kidnapping for criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony.

"Henson unlawfully assisted Jacob Clare in the kidnapping of Noah Clare and Amber Clare," Gallatin Police Department officials said in an earlier press release.

"Ms. Henson was knowledgeable of Jacob's plan and at no time attempted to stop the plan nor did she alert authorities."

