Suspect arrested in connection with November robbery of Fifth Third Bank, police say

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect connected with the robbery of Fifth Third Bank.

According to a news release, on Wednesday, No. 23, officers responded to Fifth Third Bank on Beach Boulevard in response to a bank robbery. During the course of the incident, the suspect entered the bank and approached the teller desk. He slipped the teller a note demanding money, claiming that he was armed. Although no weapon was seen, the teller complied out of fear and gave the suspect money.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

JSO robbery and crime scene detectives responded and conducted their investigations. Through their efforts, 32-year-old Michael Carl Adams was identified as the suspect. Robbery detectives obtained an arrest warrant and learned of Adams’ location through interviews with witnesses.

On Dec. 1, detectives located Adams and took him into custody without incident. The suspect was subsequently interviewed before he was booked into the John E. Goode Pre-Trial Detention Facility and arrested for armed robbery.

