Suspect arrested in connection to Rick Moranis assault in New York City

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

A suspect was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the assault on Rick Moranis in New York City last month.

Marquis Ventura, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time in the 20th precinct. Ventura, who is described by authorities as homeless, was spotted by NYPD Transit bureau officers at 96th and Broadway, DCPI spokesperson, Sergeant Edward Riley confirmed to EW.

Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged. https://t.co/cKtkgzc3vU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2020

Security cameras captured Moranis being struck on Oct. 1 while walking southbound on Central Park West near West 70th Street around 7:30 a.m. by an unidentified male wearing an “I Love NY” sweatshirt. The assailant sucker-punched the beloved actor in the head with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground.

A representative for the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Ghostbusters star confirmed his client was the victim in question at the time saying, "He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes." Detective Sophia Mason of the NYPD told USA Today Moranis went to a local area hospital for evaluation with “pain to the head, back, and right hip.”

If Ventura is found guilty, he could face a minimum two year sentence and up to seven years, according to NY Penal Law 120.05.

