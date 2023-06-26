Suspect arrested in connection with shooting that injured man in Merced County

A suspect has been arrested in connection with shooting Saturday that injured a man in Merced, according to authorities.

At about 3:38 a.m., deputies received a report of a shooting and responded to the 2000 block of Fern Street, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post. When the deputies arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Several hours after the shooting incident, at about 10:59 a.m., deputies with the agency’s Investigations Bureau located 41-year-old Chad Michael Hosburgh at a residence in the 1600 block of Augusta Lane in Atwater, according to the post. Hosburgh had been identified as a suspect in the shooting during the course of the investigation, according to authorities.

Hosburgh was arrested after a short foot chase and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder and post-release community supervision violation, according to jail records.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.