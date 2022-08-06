Suspect arrested in connection with shooting that injured 4 on Tacoma’s Eastside

Police said a suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that left four people injured on Tacoma’s Eastside on July 3.

The suspected shooter was arrested Thursday. Police said they were conducting surveillance in the area of South 36th and South Alaska streets when they found the suspect’s vehicle.

Police attempted to stop the car but the driver sped off, prompting a chase.

Officers used a PIT maneuver and stopped the driver, who was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pierce County Jail on four counts of first-degree assault and a drive-by shooting.

On July 3, the day of the shooting, police said there was “a neighborhood dispute.” At 9:08 p.m., officers responded to the scene where there were four gunshot wound victims. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.