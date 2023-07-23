Suspect arrested in connection with shooting of undercover New Bedford police detective

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an undercover New Bedford police detective on Monday, July 17, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced Sunday.

Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado, 20, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police at a home in Worcester Street Sunday.

The New Bedford man is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, two counts of wanton destruction of property over $1,200, and one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon-serious bodily injury, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

“I’m pleased with this arrest and the progress that was made today. This arrives following a very long week for all the New Bedford, State, and ATF investigators who have put a great deal of time and effort into this case. Although today is a well-earned win, there is more work to be done as this investigation continues and we continue to follow up on leads,” New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said in a statement. “We will not rest until each person connected with this shooting has taken a seat in our booking room. Until that time, I remain grateful for the collaborative effort and encourage everyone to keep Det. Gilbert in their thoughts as he continues to heal. I’d also like to acknowledge all of the resources provided by District Attorney Tom Quinn and the A.T.F.”

Gilbert was working undercover in an unmarked vehicle when gunfire shattered his window and struck him in the face last week.

Chief: New Bedford police detective was working undercover when he was shot in face

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Rivet Street and Orchard Street around 8:45 p.m. found Gilbert suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, according to New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira.

Gilbert, who is assigned to the department’s organized crime intelligence office, remained conscious and was able to drive himself to St. Luke’s Hospital where he received emergency medical treatment, Oliveira said. He is currently in stable condition.

Shortly after Gilbert reported to the hospital, another man walked into the emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

Gilbert nor any other officers fired their weapons amid the gunfire.

Vasconcelos-Furtado is scheduled to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Monday, according to the Bristol DA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

