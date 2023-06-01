Suspect arrested in connection to St. Petersburg hotel shooting

A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting in the parking garage of a downtown St. Petersburg hotel that left two people injured, police said.

Bryton Dunbar, 31, faces three counts of attempted murder in the May 1 shooting at the Tru by Hilton hotel, 1650 Central Avenue.

Police responded about 12:30 p.m. that day to a report of shots fired. Officers found a 25-year-old man, and 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was a valet for the hotel and the woman was a local resident who had stayed the night, according to police.

Both were taken to a local hospital after the shooting and were in stable condition at the time.

Dunbar fired at a third man who was not hit, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and that Dunbar knew at least two of the victims. Police did not release information about a suspected motive.

The investigation was ongoing Thursday.