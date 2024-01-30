Suspect arrested in connection with stabbing in Gaylord

GAYLORD — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and arraigned on charges he allegedly stabbed a man in Gaylord on Jan. 26.

The suspect is Joshua Curtis Worthington, 34, and he was arraigned in Otsego County Circuit Court on charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm on Monday. His bond was set at $100,000

In the incident, officers from the Gaylord Police Department were sent to the Family Fare parking lot in response to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers said they located the victim, a 38-year-old Gaylord man, who had been stabbed in the upper buttock with a knife.

The victim said that an unknown man approached him in the parking lot and stabbed him once with an unknown object, officers said. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was located a short distance away on foot and taken into custody, officers said. A folding knife was seized and identified as the weapon used in the assault.

