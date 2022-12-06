Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing inside Sommerville Laundromat

Police are on the scene of Spin Cycle Laundromat in Somerville where a person was allegedly stabbed inside the building on Monday night.

According to detectives, the victim is undergoing surgery but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police were seen arresting a possible suspect shortly after the incident. He is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

Somerville Police still on the scene of Spin Cycle Laundromat where a person was stabbed inside. The victim is in surgery and a suspect has been arrested and booked. The sidewalk is taped off down around the corner. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/F310OcbsKU — Jason Law (@JasonLawNews) December 6, 2022

No additional information has been made available.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

