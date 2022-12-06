Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing inside Sommerville Laundromat

1
Lindsey Thorpe
·1 min read

Police are on the scene of Spin Cycle Laundromat in Somerville where a person was allegedly stabbed inside the building on Monday night.

According to detectives, the victim is undergoing surgery but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police were seen arresting a possible suspect shortly after the incident. He is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

No additional information has been made available.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

