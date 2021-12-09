Suspect arrested in connection with string of burglaries, Atwater police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins at businesses in Atwater.

Officers responded at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, to a commercial burglary alarm in the 500 block of East Bellevue Road, according to an Atwater Police Department news release. The responding officers located evidence of both a break-in and a fire set at the location.

Authorities said evidence located at the scene linked the case to a series of break-ins that occurred in the same business complex over the past several days. Officers identified a suspect in the case after reviewing video surveillance at the business.

According to the release, officers contacted the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Marcus Pulliam of Atwater, in the 1100 block of Kelso Street. After a follow up investigation, Pulliam was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony burglary, arson, and violation of probation, according to jail records.

The Atwater Police Department is continuing to investigate the case and asks anyone with information or video surveillance in the area at the time of the incident to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 or be email at police@atwater.org.