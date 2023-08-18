Suspect arrested in connection to two Norwich bank robberies

The Norwich Police Department announced Friday morning that they arrested a suspect, Kevin Smith, 39, in connection to the two bank robberies on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Smith is charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, one count of fifth-degree larceny, and one count of sixth-degree larceny, related to the robberies of Liberty Bank at 77 Salem Turnpike, and the CorePlus Credit Union at 202 Salem Turnpike. He is being held on a $250,000 cash surety bond, the press release states.

Norwich Police responding to the CorePlus Credit Union on Salem Turnpike after a robbery Tuesday. The nearby Liberty Bank was also robbed.

Smith is also a subject of interest in the prior two bank robberies of the Dime Bank at 630 Norwich Ave on Aug. 7 and the Chelsea Groton Bank at 444 West Main St. on Aug 11. These investigations are still ongoing, the press release states.

Norwich Police are asking anyone with information to call lead Detective Matthew Seidel at 860-886-5561, ext. 3138, or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561, ext. 4.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich bank robberies: Police charge suspect with larceny