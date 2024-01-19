Suspect arrested after cyclist’s memorial site destroyed in fire

SAN DIEGO — Authorities on Thursday arrested a man suspected of setting fire to a memorial site in the Mission Valley area.

Alvaro Lopez, 32, was already in jail on an unrelated charge when he was identified as the suspect, Ashley Nicholes (Bailey) with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said in a news release. He was arrested on suspicion of arson to property and arson to vegetation.

San Diego City Council exploring ban on rodeos

The blaze occurred in the evening hours of Jan. 5 on Camino Del Rio South, according to police.

The memorial, dedicated to a bicyclist who was killed in 2021, had a bicycle and banner that were destroyed in the fire, per SDPD.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.