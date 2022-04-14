Suspect arrested in Dallas County arson and attempted murder investigation

An Adel man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the home he was living in.

Jason Weigum, 40, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree arson stemming from the fire, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Weigum was arrested and transported to the Dallas County Jail on Wednesday after being released from Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

On April 10, Dallas County law enforcement received a 911 call about a house fire in rural Adel, according to the news release. The caller said that someone allegedly poured gasoline inside and lit the home on fire.

The home was burning when first responders arrived and the house sustained significant damage, the news release said.

There were two other people in the home when the fire started. One person was transported to the burn treatment center in Iowa City for treatment of second- and third-degree burns.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporting intern for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Suspect arrested in Iowa, arson and attempted murder investigation