Suspect arrested in Dalton shooting; charged with murder

Patrick Filbin, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
·1 min read

Apr. 27—A 26-year-old man has been arrested and is being charged with felony murder for the killing of 28-year-old Rashad Goldston on Sunday in Dalton.

Investigators arrested Devon R. Wheeler of Chattanooga early Tuesday morning at a motel in Smyrna, Georgia, with the help of the Cobb County Police Department.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot outside of the Oyster Pub bar on Market Street in Dalton. Investigators believe a dispute occurred inside the bar between Goldston and Wheeler's girlfriend.

The people involved took it outside at about 2:30 a.m. where the fight escalated. In a press release, the Dalton Police Department said Wheeler allegedly fired several shots into the gray Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Goldston.

Goldston was hit by one of the bullets in the back. Goldston tried to drive away from the scene but crashed and flipped his vehicle onto its side in front of a Dollar Tree.

A nurse who happened to be in the area attended to Goldston before first responders arrived. He was later taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died later Sunday morning.

Wheeler is being held in the Cobb County jail and is expected to be transported to the Whitfield County jail later on Tuesday. Wheeler was arrested without incident and is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Contact Patrick Filbin at pfilbin@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6476. Follow him on Twitter @PatrickFilbin.

Recommended Stories

  • Kazakhstan rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine

    Kazakhstan on Tuesday launched its own, domestically-developed vaccine for mass inoculations against COVID-19, starting with popular locations such as shopping malls. Almost a million people in the former Soviet republic of 19 million have already received the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine that Kazakhstan both imports and produces domestically. The Central Asian republic's sovereign wealth fund has also ordered a million doses of Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine.

  • Dallas lawyer takes up mission to help people avoid eviction

    Not long after he began posting advice last year for people facing eviction during the pandemic, Mark Melton found himself inundated with phone calls and messages. “It became apparent really quickly that this was going to be too much of a job for one person,” said Melton, a Dallas tax attorney who decided to study up on eviction law as COVID-19 began taking an economic toll on Texas residents.

  • Lawyers say Andrew Brown Jr. hit with 'kill shot' to head

    Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was struck with multiple bullets in the arm before the fatal shot to his head, lawyers for the family told a news conference held to release the findings of an independent autopsy. "It was a kill shot to the back of the head," said Ben Crump, one of the attorneys. The fatal shooting of Brown last Wednesday led to six straight nights of protests in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community near the Virginia border whose population of about 18,000 is half African American.

  • Olivia Rodrigo says she experienced 'an identity crisis on steroids' as a young Disney Channel star

    The 18-year-old actress and singer opens up about being a young woman in the spotlight.

  • Merck taps five Indian drugmakers to expand COVID-19 drug production

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it had partnered with five Indian generic drugmakers, including Cipla Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, to expand production and access to its experimental COVID-19 drug. The partnership will give the companies license to supply Merck's molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following approvals or emergency authorization by local regulatory agencies, Merck said. Merck said the move is to help address the raging new wave of COVID-19 in India, which has reported more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past six days.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Says Goldman Sachs

    The S&P 500 is showing a 6-month gain of 24%. Stocks generally have been gainers as the coronavirus crisis recedes, economies reopen, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to low-rate regime. In this environment, it’s no wonder that many companies are considering going public through an IPO. The high-return environment we’re experiencing right now makes the IPO attractive as a way to not just raise capital but to also cash in on the rising stock market. With interest rates at historic lows, stocks have become the go-to vehicle for investors seeking growth, and for companies seeking investors – the cohort conducting or contemplating IPOs – the partnership is natural. An IPO brings costs with it, in the form of compliance and disclosure rules – the market’s rapid gains outweigh them for the present. This brings us to Goldman Sachs. The banking firm’s stock analysts have been looking for the equities primed to gain in current conditions. And just this week, they’ve tapped two stocks new to the public markets as likely to jump 60% or more in coming months – a solid return that investors should note. We ran the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Compass, Inc. (COMP) Tech meets real estate in Compass, Inc., a technology company founded in 2012 to make relevant, cloud-based tools available to realtors. The company’s platform facilitates buying, renting, and selling real estate. The company aims to replace the real estate industry’s antiquated ‘paper’ model with a seamless digital experience that empowers agents and satisfies both buyers and sellers. The company’s large size, and its agent-centered approach, give it advantages over online rivals such as Redfin and Zillow. Compass boasts a 4% market share in the crowded residential segment; by comparison, competitor Redfin’s market share is 1%. Looking at Compass by the numbers paints an impressive picture. In its fiscal year 2020, Compass employed over 19,000 real estate agents, facilitated over 145,000 transactions with a total gross value of $152 billion, saw top-line revenues of $3.7 billion, and operated in 46 markets across 16 states. Based on that performance, on April 1, the company went public. Compass put 25 million shares of common stock on the market, at price of $18 each, and netted $450 million. Among the bulls is Goldman analyst Michael Ng, who likes the fundamental of this newly public stock. “Compass is the largest independent U.S. real estate brokerage by gross transaction value (GTV) and differentiates itself from competing brokerages by providing its residential real estate agents with a first party, end-to-end platform for workflow and customer management, driving higher annual commissions for Compass agents over time. Compass targets the $2 trillion existing home sales addressable market in the US and, within that, ~$95 bn in annual real estate agent commissions,” the analyst wrote. Getting to the bottom line, Ng adds, “[We] believe that attractive valuation and adjacent services optionality create a positive risk-reward…” To this end, Ng rates Compass shares a Buy along with a $32 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~79% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To view Ng's track record, click here) After less than month in the public markets, Compass has already picked up 9 analyst reviews. These break down to 5 Buys and 4 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target of $23 implies an upside of 28% from the current trading price of $17.89. (See COMP stock analysis on TipRanks) Smart Share Global (EM) Smart Share Global, also called Energy Monster, is a Chinese firm that has staked out a fascinating niche in the digital world: it rents out power banks. The company has backing from Alibaba, and in the last three years has secured a 34% market share and over 219 million users, making it the largest charging service provider in China’s mobile device ecosystem. Large market share in a large market has brought in the cash. The company’s revenue in 2020 hit 2.8 billion yuan, or $431 million at current exchange rates, and has spread out to encompass a network of 664,000 power bank rental spots across more than 1,500 of the country’s 2,846 counties and local districts. The user base expanded by 47% in 2020. Smart Share Global started trading on the NASDAQ on April 1, with the offering of 17.65 million shares to the public at an initial price of $8.50. The stock actually opened at $10, and closed that first day at $8.54, putting the total capital raised in the neighborhood of $150 million. Analyst Ronald Keung, of Goldman Sachs, sees plenty of reasons to buy into Smart Share Global, and in his initiation report on the stock he lays them out. "We like EM’s: (1) growing network effect, with an extensive national network of 5mn power banks at 664k POIs across 1,500cities (by YE2020), driving better user experience and brand recognition... (2) better-than-peer unit economics with the company picking POIs of high margin/monetization potential, thereby generating Rmb2 daily revenue per power bank, vs peers’Rmb1-1.5. As a result, EM has a very fast cash payback period of five quarters per power bank, which we estimate will lead to double digit net profit margin by 2022; and (3) improving revenue visibility, thanks to key accounts (KA) such as Disney, HTHT, and KFC that are exclusive and long term in nature," Keung wrote. Keung puts a $13.90 price target on the stock, to go along with his Buy rating. At current levels, that suggests a one-year upside potential of ~65% for the shares. (To watch Keung’s track record, click here) The Goldman review is the first on file for this company, which is currently trading for $8.43 per share. (See EM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 'QAnon: Into the Storm' director Cullen Hoback talks about how 2 random guys trolled the entire world and inspired a deadly insurrection

    The HBO series "QAnon: Into the Storm" pulls back the curtain and reveals the men behind the conspiracy theory that broke millions of brains.

  • Europe to set a global vaccine passport standard

    Europe seems poised to set the global standard for vaccine passports, now that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has signaled that vaccinated Americans will be allowed to travel to the continent this summer.Why it matters: Opening up travel to vaccinated Americans will bring new urgency to creating some kind of trusted means for people to prove they've been vaccinated.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: There will probably never be a single credential that most people use to prove they've been vaccinated, for every purpose.But the EU's system will help set a standard for a proof of vaccination that's both easily accessible and difficult to forge.The U.S. is being closely consulted on the European passport, so any future American system will likely use similar protocols.Details: Informal mechanisms like simply asking someone whether they're had a shot can suffice in many situations. A system for international travel will likely be far more stringent. And there's a wide middle, too.Other activities that don't need the same rigorous standards as international travel could rely on the CDC's vaccination cards; options like a printed QR code, similar to what's been proposed by PathCheck; or a digital QR code, like the ones created by CommonPass or the Vaccine Credential Initiative.There may be some state-issued credentials, like the Excelsior Pass in New York.A national credential is theoretically possible, and could be linked to the biometric information that already exists on many chipped passports — the World Health Organization is working with Estonia to develop something along those lines — but that would meet steep political resistance in the U.S.The bottom line: The world of vaccine passports is almost certainly going to end up as a mishmash of different credentials for different activities, rather than a single credential used by everybody for everything. Go deeper: Americans will likely have to navigate a maze of vaccine "passports"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • '13 Going on 30' star Judy Greer says that fans called her 'awful' because they assumed she was like her sneaky character

    The actress, who starred as Jenna Rink's best friend named Lucy Wyman, opened up to Insider about fans not being able to separate her from her role.

  • Former Celtics Player Paul Pierce Sells Calabasas Home With Basketball Court for $8.7 Million

    Before the retired athlete moved in, the property was owned by Michael Jackson

  • US Navy video shows Iranian vessels harassing US ships in the Persian Gulf for the first time in almost a year

    At one point, a large Iranian vessel crossed the bow of a US Coast Guard ship at an "unnecessarily close range," the US Navy said.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Drive to recall California governor has enough signatures to make ballot

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A Republican-led effort to recall California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has garnered enough valid signatures to make the ballot, state election officials said on Monday. Newsom will likely face a recall next fall in a race that is already shaping up to be chaotic, as three Republicans - including transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner - have already said they will run to replace him. "I am ready to lead this movement," declared Republican former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer shortly after the signature count was announced.

  • California school offers ‘white student support circle’ after Chauvin verdict

    “Students of all racial backgrounds rightfully pushed back on that idea.”

  • What's behind Zac Efron's 'new' cheeks and jawline, according to experts

    Zac Efron surprised fans after appearing with swollen cheeks and a more prominent jaw. Fans speculated the actor make have gotten cosmetic surgery.

  • Iranian vessels swarmed and harassed US Coast Guard ships for hours in the Persian Gulf

    The US Navy says that four Iranian Iranian vessels harassed two US Coast Guard cutters in international waters in the Persian Gulf earlier this month.

  • Police officer investigated after TikTokker catches him invoking Ma’Khia Bryant ‘stab’

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant

  • MLB fans lash out after video review upholds ‘atrocious’ botched call in A’s-Rays game

    Oakland manager Bob Melvin was ejected after the replay blunder.

  • Explosive-laden 'drone' boat targets Saudi port of Yanbu

    A remotely piloted boat packed with explosives targeted the Saudi port of Yanbu in the Red Sea on Tuesday, the kingdom said, with the blast sending black smoke into the sky off the coast. Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted and destroyed the attack boat. Details remained scarce, but the incident comes after a series of attacks on shipping in the wider Mideast region amid a shadow war between Iran and Israel and against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and world powers over Iran's tattered nuclear deal.

  • The Trump Organization charged taxpayers for undisclosed stays and luxury-car rentals at his foreign golf resorts

    The receipts provide further evidence of how President Donald Trump's family profited from his time in office.