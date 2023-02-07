Suspect arrested in Davis, tied to organized retail theft operation in Yolo County

A homeless man accused of operating an organized retail theft ring was arrested last week by Davis police and faces numerous charges as authorities look to identify a co-perpetrator in the crimes, Yolo County prosecutors said.

Robert James Richey II, 42, was arrested Jan. 31, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The Davis Police Department connected Richey to multiple thefts in the region dating back to late September, according to the news release.

Prosecutors charged Richey with organized retail theft, four felony counts of grand theft, nine counts of shoplifting and four counts of conspiring to commit theft, according to the news release. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment in Yolo Superior Court last Thursday.

“A co-perpetrator in some of the offenses has not been identified,” prosecutors wrote.

Richey, described in the D.A.’s news release as a transient living in Yolo County, was released from jail after posting $10,000 bail. He is due in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.