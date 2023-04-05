Suspect arrested days after shooting in Sacramento’s Colonial Manor neighborhood

Detectives arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting last week in Sacramento’s Colonial Manor neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. Friday after a man was shot in the 4400 block of 71st Street, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives identified Miguel Gamboa, 32, as a suspect in the shooting and arrested Gamboa on Tuesday, the Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel, has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 33-year-old Edmund Arredondo, of Sacramento.

Gamboa was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown on a homicide charge. He is ineligible for bail and scheduled to appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday.