Suspect arrested days after shooting in Sacramento’s Colonial Manor neighborhood
Detectives arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting last week in Sacramento’s Colonial Manor neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. Friday after a man was shot in the 4400 block of 71st Street, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.
Detectives identified Miguel Gamboa, 32, as a suspect in the shooting and arrested Gamboa on Tuesday, the Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday.
The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel, has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 33-year-old Edmund Arredondo, of Sacramento.
Gamboa was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown on a homicide charge. He is ineligible for bail and scheduled to appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday.
