Suspect arrested in Dayton deadly shooting

Oct. 12—A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Monday on Caho Street in Dayton.

Ricky Hill, 44, was taken into custody in first block of Watervliet Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary murder charge, but formal charges have not been filed.

"On Monday evening, thanks to the dedicated work of officers and detectives, a suspect in the senseless killing of Faith Guffey was identified and located," said Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall. "...The facts and evidence in this case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of formal charges."

Police responded to the first block of Caho Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday on a reported shooting.

A 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers a suspect walked up and shot Guffey on the porch of house, according to dispatch records. The caller said the victim was not breathing.

"Upon arrival they discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound," Hall said Monday. "This individual was removed to the hospital for treatment in life-threatening condition."

Guffey, 25, later died at the hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

