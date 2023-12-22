Suspect arrested in DC shooting that killed 2, including 15-year-old

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 19-year-old for a shooting in March that left two people, including a teenage boy, dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that it arrested 19-year-old Kevin Foster of Northeast on Thursday.

Foster was accused of a shooting that took place on March 7 around 7:45 p.m. on Bruce Place, Southeast.

When officers responded, they found 23-year-old Dana Faulkner of Southeast, D.C., and another man with gunshot wounds. Faulkner died there, and the other victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Shortly afterward, officers responded to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, Southeast for an unconscious person. There, police found 15-year-old Abdul Fuller of Southeast, D.C.

Officers determined that Abdul had been in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast when the shooting happened. Responders took him to a nearby hospital, where he died two days later on March 9.

Foster was charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

