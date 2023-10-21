Suspect arrested after deadly axe attack in Pottawatomie County

EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) — A man was arrested Friday night after allegedly killing another man with an axe near Earlsboro, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie said Felipe Reyes Wright Jr., 27, was at his mother’s house when he approached Charles Rodgers, who was housesitting next door.

An altercation occurred for an unknown reason, and Wright allegedly killed Rodgers by striking him with an axe.

Wright left the scene and called police as he walked down the eastbound lanes of I-40. Police intercepted Wright and took him into custody.

| UPDATE: Two in critical condition after three-alarm fire in NW OKC >

Wright has been booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Dinwiddie stated that they believe drugs may have been involved, but the cause of the attack is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.