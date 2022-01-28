Suspect arrested in deadly Bronx shootout near victim’s home

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

The killer wanted for shooting a man near his Bronx home during a wild shootout has been arrested, police said Friday.

Luis Pedro-Rosario, 35, was busted Thursday and charged with the murder of Ryan Chambers, 40, during a Dec. 22 firefight down the block from the victim’s Allerton home.

The pair, who had previously fought with each other, fired more than a dozen shots in the fatal confrontation on Holland Ave. near Waring Ave.

Chambers, struck in the chest, was found unconscious on the ground, a .22 caliber handgun by his side, police said. Pedro-Rosario has 12 prior arrests, including a murder charge in 2019, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear what came of that case.

Two years earlier, in December 2017, Pedro-Rosario was paroled after serving prison time for attempted robbery in Brooklyn, records show.

Chambers had eight prior arrests, including for assault, weapon possession, driving without a license and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said.

