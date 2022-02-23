Suspect arrested in deadly Brooklyn bodega shooting
An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman and her dog at a Brooklyn bodega.
An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman and her dog at a Brooklyn bodega.
The president of Columbus’ Fraternal Order of Police said almost all of its members aren’t confident in Blackmon’s leadership abilities. Here’s more
Tuesday, local and community leaders gathered to denounce the incidents, saying it's part of an alarming trend.
Des Moines police make arrest in deadly 2020 shooting
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former President Trump's latest request to block the National Archives and Record Administration from releasing records to the House Jan. 6 select committee.The big picture: The court's rejection marks a formal end to Trump's efforts to prevent lawmakers from obtaining records that contained White House visitor logs and other documents that the former president attempted to keep hidden.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios
The 15-year-old accused in the deadly mass shooting at his suburban Detroit high school in November should be kept in adult jail as he awaits trial,
ATTENTION: This article contains strong languageA video viewed thousands of times is circulating in Facebook posts that claim it shows a group of soldiers in Myanmar trying in vain to stop a large tyre rolling down the street. The posts mock the soldiers for the apparent gaffe. In fact, the clip shows Israeli military personnel in the Palestinian territories.The video was published here on Facebook on February 15, 2022. The Burmese-language post reads: "MAL military dogs' heads are full of shit"
Two people died in separate hit-and-run crashes on University Parkway this weekend, Florida Highway Patrol said.
The Milwaukee Bucks are adding former Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter.
Jamahal Hill has sent Volkan Oezdemir a stern warning.
The burglaries spanned from Jan. 18 to Feb. 16 in the East Flushing and Murray Hill neighborhoods.
BPD seizes money, drugs, firearms in search warrant
The Milwaukee native stunned Cowell, Terry Crews, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana on the premiere of NBC's 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' Monday.
Progressive policies implemented to rectify the imbalance of Black Americans who are arrested, convicted and incarcerated came as crime skyrocketed in cities like New York. Yet experts say these reforms have backfired.
Animal cruelty charges pending after four dogs were found in poor condition in the former Watt Street Feed and Watt Street Grooming and Pet Services.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Schroder likely has more minutes on Houston than with a smaller role on a playoff team.
"Had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here," the host of Your World said
Shanna Moakler and Carson Kressley were allies in the house, until he voted to evict her
President Joe Biden has interviewed at least three candidates for the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter, and the White House reiterated Tuesday that he remains on track to make a final selection by Monday.
In a Tuesday note, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said the markets have priced in bad news from the Russia-Ukraine crisis already.