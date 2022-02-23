Suspect arrested in deadly Brooklyn bodega shooting

AFP

ATTENTION: This article contains strong languageA video viewed thousands of times is circulating in Facebook posts that claim it shows a group of soldiers in Myanmar trying in vain to stop a large tyre rolling down the street. The posts mock the soldiers for the apparent gaffe. In fact, the clip shows Israeli military personnel in the Palestinian territories.The video was published here on Facebook on February 15, 2022. The Burmese-language post reads: "MAL military dogs' heads are full of shit"